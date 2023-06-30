De Jong Won’t Be Up For Sale This Summer – Joan Laporta

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta has come out to claim that the club did well by not selling Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United last summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if the club did receive a €100m offer for Frenkie de Jong last summer, winning the league last season with the Dutchman is proof that he should have not been sold.

Laporta added that there are Barcelona players who should not be on the market, and De Jong is one of them.

His words, “Last year we had €100m offer for Frenkie de Jong… and we did well not selling him. There are players who should not be on the market.”