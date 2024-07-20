De Ligt Is Not My Personal Target This Summer – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to confirm his club’s interest in Matthijs de Ligt. He, however, revealed that he is not the one pushing for a transfer of his former player, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it remains to be seen whether De Ligt will join MUFC this summer, but his name did not come from him when the recruitment list was drawn up this summer.

Erik added that he did try to sign the defender sometime back, but he was already advanced with Bayern Munich.

His words, “It remains to be seen whether De Ligt will come. I know Matthijs well and I will not deny that. I wanted to sign him two years ago but at that time, he was already very far along to join Bayern Munich (from Juventus) but believe it or not, his name did not come from me in the process (of targeting signings).”

WOW.

