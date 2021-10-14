    Login
    Deadline for civil servants to take Covid-19 vaccine is December 1 – FG

    Health Talk

    The Federal Government has disclosed that December 1, 2021, is the deadline for civil servants to take their Covid-19 vaccine.

    Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine

    This is as the Nigerian government has also revealed that it has cancelled South Africa, Brazil and Turkey from the list of countries where travellers have been restricted from coming into the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

    This announcement was made by the Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha, who disclosed this during a press briefing about the activities of the committee on Wednesday in Abuja.

    Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) said, “With effect from 1st December 2021, Federal Government employees shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours to gain access to their offices in all locations within Nigeria and our Missions.

    “An appropriate service-wide advisory/circular will be issued to guide the process.’’

