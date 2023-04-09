    Login
    Debate with Chimamanda not Datti-Ahmed – Atiku’s camp to Soyinka

    Politics

    A spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala has reacted to the call by Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, to debate with Labour Party, LP, presidential running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

    Daniel Bwala

    On March 22, in an interview, Datti said the country has no president-elect despite the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, announcing Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election.

    Datti said Tinubu would be leading an unconstitutional government if sworn into office because the APC candidate “has not met requirements of the law.”

    However, Bwala said Soyinka was not a politician, hence should challenge Chimamanda not Datti.

    Tweeting, Bwala wrote: “Am told Prof. Soyinka asked to debate Datti. No, he should ask to debate Chimamanda Adichie.

    “Datti is a politician, Soyinka is not, so it will be an unfair debate.

    “But both Soyinka and Chimamanda trade on literature and grammar. #Soyinkadebatechimamanda.

    “When he tries Chimamanda, he will understand the phrase ‘nobody has the monopoly of knowledge’. It will certainly be the case of David v Goliath.”

