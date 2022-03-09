PDP Submits Nominees For Umahi/Igwe Replacement In Ebonyi State

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has replaced the sacked Governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi with Hon. Iduma Igariwey.

InfoStride News reports that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had sacked Governor Umahi and his Deputy, Dr Eric Kelechi Igwe, following their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, who disclosed this at a world press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, hailed the judgement, saying “the judiciary is indeed the backbone of this democracy.”

Ayu, who appreciated the Nigerian judiciary for what he described as a “landmark judgement”, said the verdict will bring order in the political space and check the issue of political rascality and stolen mandates.

He continued, “We also want to single out Justice Inyang Ekwo for special recognition, particularly for being courageous and forthright in going for the substance of the law rather than the technicalities.

“And in line with the court order, PDP is immediately submitting to INEC the names of our candidates for Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State respectively.

“We are also calling on INEC to immediately issue the Certificates of Return to the PDP nominees as a replacement for Messrs Umahi and Igwe, pursuant to the Order of the Honourable Court.”

Responding to questions, Ayu said the party nominated Hon Iduma Enwo Igariwey as a replacement for Governor David Umahi and Fred Udeogu as deputy governor.

PDP National Chairman also called on the Chief Judge of Ebonyi State to immediately swear them in as soon as INEC issues the requisites Certificates of Return.

The Chairman of the opposition party also called on INEC to immediately withdraw the Certificates of Return from the 17 lawmakers and commence the process of conducting bye-elections to replace them