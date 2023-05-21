Decision On My Next Club Will Have Nothing To Do With Messi – Busquets

Barcelona midfielder, Sergio Busquets has come out to admit that everyone wants to play with Lionel Messi, He, however, insisted that his future is not tied to that of the Argentine, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if Lionel Messi is clearly the best player in the world, his decision on his future club will not be linked to him in any way.

Busquets added that he has not signed for any new club yet, and he is waiting till the end of the season.

His words, “My future linked to Messi’s? Everyone wants to play with Leo, he is the best in the world. But my future is not linked to Leo’s future.”

“I haven’t signed anything yet. There is interest from several clubs but I won’t make a decision until the end of the season, now it’s time to enjoy!”