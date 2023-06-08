Declan Rice Couldn’t Have Done More For West Ham – Chairman

West Ham midfielder, Declan Rice has been granted permission to leave the club, chairman David Sullivan has said. He recently revealed that the English player was promised a transfer at the end of the season, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Rice is aware that he would be allowed to leave once a good offer arrives for him, so the club will focus on getting a replacement soon.

David added that the club cannot ask for anything more than Declan provided during his time at West Ham.

His words, “We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going. You can’t ask for a man who has committed more to us this season.”

“In due course, he has to get on and we have to get a replacement – or several replacements. You can’t keep a player who doesn’t want to be there.”