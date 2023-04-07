Declan Rice Will Suit Arsenal Next Season – Andy Carroll

West Ham midfielder, Declan Rice has to join Arsenal in the summer, Andy Carroll has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not see the English midfielder leaving England in the nearest future, and he would love to see him play for a big club like Arsenal.

Carroll added that even if Rice loves West Ham, everyone would love to see him play at the top.

His words, “I can’t really see Declan Rice leaving the Premier League. West Ham aren’t doing great at the moment but Declan loves West Ham. I was at the club with him when he was a kid coming through – he is a great guy and a great player. We all know he needs to go to a top club. I can’t see him going outside of England, but he should go to a top-three or top-two club.

“I’d like to see Declan at Arsenal to be honest – I’m not an Arsenal fan but I like the way they’re playing at the minute. The way Mikel Arteta has them playing and the young lads coming through – you see the team and the average age is incredible.”