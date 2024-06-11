Dedication And Hard Work Are The Reason For My Goals – Ronaldo

Portugal striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has come out to describe himself as a complete player. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he agrees that he still has a few things to perfect in his game, his longevity is as a result of his strong adaptability to the different stages of his football career.

Ronaldo added that he has been playing for 20 years at the highest level, and maintaining quality performances is thanks to his dedication and hard work.

His words, “Year after year, we’re always trying to improve certain things. There’s always room for improvement. I think I am a complete player, but there are always things I can perfect. And, with age, there are things we weren’t so good at in the past, and we start losing some abilities, so it’s important to try and adapt. That’s the key word. If a player wants to have longevity, they need to have a strong adaptability and the characteristics for that adaptation. That’s what I tried to do. It’s no coincidence that I have been playing for 20 years at the highest level, and maintaining that performance is very hard. Only with a lot of dedication and hard work can we achieve those numbers.

I’m proud to be the first player to play in six EURO tournaments. I’m thrilled about it as it shows the longevity of my career. However, it’s merely a chapter in what Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved in football. I’m happy and I feel privileged to be here to help the national team achieve its goals and, of course, try to go on and win it, which is our primary goal.”

WOW.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro GOIH ComM is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for and captains both Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr and the Portugal national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro was born on 5 February 1985 in the São Pedro parish of Funchal, the capital of the Portuguese island of Madeira, and grew up in the nearby parish of Santo António. He is the fourth and youngest child of Maria Dolores dos Santos Viveiros da Aveiro, who worked as a cook in the hospitality industry and a cleaning woman, and José Dinis Aveiro, a municipal gardener at the Junta de Freguesia of Santo António and part-time kit man for football club Andorinha.

Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United was completed on 12 August 2003, too late for the 2003 FA Community Shield but in time for their game against Bolton Wanderers on the opening day of the 2003–04 season, and made him the first Portuguese player to sign for the club.

Ahead of the 2009–10 season, Ronaldo joined Real Madrid for a world record transfer fee at the time of £80 million (€94 million). His contract, which ran until 2015, was worth €11 million per year and contained a €1 billion buy-out clause.