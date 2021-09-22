Delap Can Be Man City’s Striker Instead Of Kane Or Haaland – Wright-Phillips

Manchester City’s teenage frontman, Liam Delap can keep Pep Guardiola out of the striker market, Shaun Wright-Phillips has said. He recently revealed that the teenager can stop Pep’s chase for either Harry Kane or Erling Haaland.

According to him, he doesn’t believe City needs to spend a lump sum on a new striker when they already have a decent number 9 that knows the role really well.

He added that Man City already create a lot of chances and they only need someone to put the chances away.

His words, “It wasn’t a great result for City, but it wasn’t a bad one either since they still picked up a point, so it makes sure the teams above currently can’t pull away easily.”

“They will be upset with that result and I’m sure they will be trying to rectify it against Chelsea.”

“As for the striker situation, I don’t think they necessarily need to go out and buy someone, they just need that No.9 who knows the role.”

“If there’s someone who knows that position inside and out already at the club, then they will score a lot of goals because City always create a lot of chances.”