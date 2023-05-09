I’ve Been A More Confident Player Since I Left Chelsea – Tammy Abraham

Roma striker, Tammy Abraham has come out to admit that he needed to leave Chelsea in order to shake the academy player tag and earn the recognition that his skill set deserves. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has become a more confident player since he left Stamford Bridge, a level he never reached with the Blues because everyone kept looking at him as an academy player.

Tammy added that it has been an amazing experience learning about a different culture in Rome.

His words, “I’ve become more confident and have learnt a lot about myself. At Chelsea I was known as ‘the academy player’, and I think coming here I’ve realised it’s time to bring out my personality and show the world what I can do. It’s been an amazing experience learning about a different culture and seeing a different area of life. It’s something I’ll treasure even more looking back when my career has finished.”

“He expects me to work hard, to lift my team-mates and the fans, and that’s when I play my best football. He’s the kind of person who likes to focus on the next game, and if you think too far ahead you miss out key information and bits of detail. It has been a good season and hopefully we can lift silverware at the end of it.”