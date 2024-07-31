EFCC Establishes Immigration Fraud Section Across Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has established an Immigration Fraud Section in several of its commands nationwide, according to a statement by EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale on Wednesday.

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede disclosed this development on Tuesday while receiving a delegation from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), led by its Director General, Superintendent Rabhi Abdallah, at the EFCC corporate headquarters in Abuja.

Olukoyede explained that the new section was created to combat immigration fraud and mitigate the reputational damage it causes the country.

“Apart from what we have done in the foreign exchange market, two weeks ago, we set up an Immigration Fraud Section,” Olukoyede said.

“They are in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, and in all our zonal commands where we have embassies because we have seen quite a lot of fraud in that area.

They have scammed people a lot, so we want to devote our attention and resources to that area to ensure that Nigerians and diplomatic missions in Nigeria will not be victims of visa and immigration scams again.”

Olukoyede also expressed the EFCC’s readiness to partner with the RCMP in the fight against corruption.