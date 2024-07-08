Delta APC Chieftain Warns Against Election Result Manipulation

Chief Ayirimi Emami, a prominent figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, declared on Monday that the party will resist any attempt by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) to manipulate the results of the upcoming local government elections in favor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship candidates.

The elections are scheduled for Saturday, July 13.

Chief Emami made this assertion during separate events in Ogbe-Ijoh and Koko communities, where he officially launched the campaigns for the APC chairmanship candidates of Warri South-West and Warri North local government areas.

“APC has come to stay. If they say they want to write results, we nor go gree na. We go invite BBC, AIT, Arise News, Big Pen, InfoStride News and all the small, small phones to the polling units and wards for the election. If you see anything, snap and send me from the election ground,” Emami stated.

He emphasized the need for DSIEC to conduct a free, fair, and credible election in the interest of justice. Speaking in pidgin English, Emami urged APC supporters in the areas to turn out in large numbers and vote for the party’s candidates, Amb. Mamamu Bene Youkore and Chief Samuel Omamuli.

Emami also called on President Bola Tinubu to grant autonomy to local government councils across the country to end corruption and prevent election irregularities and manipulations by governors.

Supporting Emami’s claims, Chief Mike Odeli, an APC leader in Koko, Warri North, stressed that any attempts to rig and manipulate the election results will be fiercely resisted. “We will not allow it,” he said.

APC Delta South chairman, Austin Oribioye, asserted that the party is prepared for the election on Saturday, July 13.

“Whatever they want to do, it’s no business as usual. We need quality people to represent us,” he said.