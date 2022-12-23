Delta Boat Mishap: APC chieftain, Onowakpor condoles bereaved families

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Candidate for Delta South Senatorial District for the 2023 general elections, Joel-Onowakpo Thomas has condoled the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate boat mishap on their way back from a campaign in Ugborodo and Okerenkoko, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Joel-Onowakpo, in a condolence message signed by himself and made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta State, expressed deep sympathy with those directly affected and the APC family, urging them to take solace in the Lord.

While describing the incident as tragic and unfortunate, he said that the only thing one can do in these circumstances is to pray to God to give the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

According to the message, “I want to sincerely express my heartfelt condolences to the families that lost their loved ones in a boat mishap on December 20th, 2022, after the governorship campaigns at Ugborodo/Okerenkoko in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.”

“This is a tragedy! I am deeply saddened and my heart is broken by the unfortunate occurrence.”

“My heart and prayers are with the bereaved families. May God give them the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable and irreparable loss.”

Two persons were confirmed dead, three still missing, and seven others in hospital following the boat mishap involving loyal party members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress.

The incident which took place in the night was said to have happened when a commercial boat travelling in the opposite direction rammed into the boat carrying the party’s supporters, as they were returning from a rally in Okerenkoko, Warri South West Local Government Area, 20th December 2022.