Delta community says no to health centre as Akpabio unveils projects in Niger Delta

Leadership of Ewrokpe Community in Emede, Isoko South Council of Delta State, has rejected a health centre built and equipped by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

Representatives of the ministry, who went to the state to commission the project, were reportedly stranded at the venue, as no community or council representative was on the ground to acknowledge and receive the project.

State Project Coordinator, Port Johnson Reginald, stated that the council cited inappropriate fencing, and the Federal Government’s refusal to demolish an old post office which habours a poor widow and her son as reasons it could not accept the project on behalf of the community.

The facility awaiting commissioning and handover comprises well furnished and equipped consulting rooms, male and female wards, pharmacy and dispensing units, laboratory treatment, and injection room, offices and store.

He noted that two other blocks of classrooms were completed and commissioned at Nneise and Tombia in Imo and Bayelsa states.

On his part, President General of Uwheru Community, Chief Igbedi Macpherson, commended the Buhari administration and the ministry for considering Uwheru Kingdom for the gesture, noting that education was the best legacy in every society.