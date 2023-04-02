Delta PDP suspends ex-commissioner, Ebie, Okowa’s aides over alleged anti-party activities

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ward 5 Ekuku-Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, has suspended the former Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chiedu Ebie Esq, and two special assistants to Governor Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa over alleged anti-party activities before, during and after the Presidential and National Assembly, as well as the gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections in the State.

The two special assistants are Mr. Elina MacDonald and Mr. Stanley Ehikwe.

The suspension is contained in a letter signed by the PDP Chairman in Ika South, Comrade Amachi Igunbor.

Hon. Sunny Tababuzigwu, the Chairman, Ika South legislative arm, and others were copied in the letter by the PDP.

The PDP said, “In line with Section 58(F) of the PDP Constitution, the suspension of the above named persons are hereby approved.”