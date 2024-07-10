Delta State Governor Advocates for Free and Fair Elections Ahead of Local Government Polls

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has reaffirmed his commitment to free, fair, and credible elections.

The governor made this statement today at the grand finale and mega rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Asaba, ahead of the local government council elections on Saturday.

Governor Oborevwori expressed confidence in the victory of the PDP’s chairmanship and councilorship candidates, commending them for their diligent campaigning from community to community, unit to unit, and ward to ward.

The mega rally provided the governor with an opportunity to campaign for the party’s candidates in Asaba.

He also thanked the founding fathers of the party for their unwavering support.

During the event, Governor Oborevwori criticized a former governorship candidate for alleging on live television that the upcoming elections would be rigged.

He pointed out that it was unfortunate for individuals who could not win their polling units in previous elections to make such allegations.

“I was watching Arise Television yesterday, and the Labour Party candidate for the 2023 Governorship election in Delta State, who couldn’t secure up to 50,000 votes in the last Governorship election, is already making baseless allegations of rigging in the Saturday Local Government Council elections,” said Oborevwori.

The governor assured the public that the electoral umpire had put modalities in place to ensure a free and fair election.

He encouraged the citizens to come out with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to vote for all PDP candidates.

“Don’t assume that they will write any result, because any result that is not genuine, whether for chairman or councillor, will not be accepted,” he stated.

Governor Oborevwori also welcomed the defection of the chairmanship and councilorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Udu Local Government to the PDP, describing it as a positive development for democracy.

State Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Kingsley Esiso, expressed optimism about the upcoming elections, stating that the party had conducted extensive campaigns across the state.

He emphasized that the PDP remains the dominant political party in Delta State.

During the rally, several former prominent members of the APC defected to the PDP.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, former Delta State House of Assembly member Benjamin Okiemute Essien assured Governor Oborevwori of victory in Isoko, pledging to contribute to the growth and development of the state.