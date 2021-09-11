Depay Can Be Barcelona’s New Leader – Eto’o

Barcelona legend, Samuel Eto’o has come out to say that Barcelona is lucky to have Memphis Depay at the club. He recently revealed that having the Netherlands forward after Messi’s exit is a blessing.

According to him, Memphis definitely has the required club experience to put Barcelona on his back and become the club’s new leader this season.

Koeman added that the La Liga is still a relevant league with players like David Alaba, Eden Hazard and Inaki Williams around.

His words, “The luck that Barça has had is that he has signed Memphis,”

“He has important club experience, he has shown that he can put the team on his back and I think it will be him [the new leader].”

“We have a lot of teams, including two of the best in the world and any player dreams of playing in those teams.”

On his favorite players in La Liga, “I stay with [David] Alaba, Eden Hazard and Inaki Williams.”