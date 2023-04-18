Barcelona Dropped Points Vs Getafe Because Of The Poor Pitch – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi has come out to complain about the pitch conditions after his side’s scoreless draw with Getafe on Sunday afternoon. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his team trained with a dry field in Barcelona because everyone knew about the Getafe situation, and it was very difficult for his players to play in such conditions.

Xavi added that the ball got stuck a lot during the match, and that was bad advertisement for Spanish football.

His words, “It has hurt us, but we already knew it. Yesterday we trained with a dry field in Barcelona because we knew about this situation,”

“It’s very difficult for the players to play in this state. It’s bad for the show and even for Getafe, because the ball gets stuck.”

“We are used to playing without sun and used to playing at night. It is another piece of evidence. We also train to play on dry grass.”