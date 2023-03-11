Desmond Elliot Doesn’t Care About His Constituency – Do2dtun

Popular OAP, Do2dtun has come out to blast Desmond Elliot for non-performance in position of power. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is funny how Desmond who couldn’t buy a power bank for his constituency for months suddenly buys 8 transformers all at once few days to the election.

His words, “Desmond that couldn’t buy a power bank for his constituency suddenly buys 8 transformers all at once few days to the election. Isn’t it obvious that these guys don’t care. Desmond! Import and export.”

A follower replied, “I thought you get sense before Dotun. Go to surulere and verify.”

Dotun added, “Na your papa no get sense. How Desmond and your papa take relate, you go tell me. Ode, I be Surulere boy born and bred, so take a seat fes.”

WOW.