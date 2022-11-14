Despite H’Court judgment, our party will contest guber election – Zamfara PDP

The Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has vowed that nothing whatsoever will stop the party from forming the next government in the state irrespective of all odds.

In an exclusive interview with the media in Gusau, the state capital, a chieftain of the party, Ibrahim Abubakar said that the APC should stop rejoicing that PDP will not go into the contest according to the ruling of the Federal High Court in Gusau, the state capital.

According to him: “I want you to know now that we have gone to Appeal Court because the Federal High Court has no constitutional power to stop us from filling in our preferred governorship candidate.”

Speaking further he said: “We all know what is happening in the state and we are not bothered because we are coming in to salvage the state. Are you happy with the insecurity situation you found yourself in Zamfara State? They know that they have failed to protect the lives and properties of the citizens, and that is why they are making every move to distract people’s attention.”

He avowed that PDP must battle the ruling APC in the 2023 general elections at all levels, stressing that the insecurity situation is enough for PDP to run away with a landslide victory.

“We are not boasting because we are not Allah but we are aware that politics is a game of numbers and we are also aware that the majority of the electorates are with us because APC has failed the people woefully in all the sectors,” he affirmed.

He noted that since Zamfara State was created by former Head of State, General Sani Abacha in 1996, it has remained a rural state after over 20 years of creation due to a lack of political will.