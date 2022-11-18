Details of Tinubu’s town hall meeting with Southeast business class emerge

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, met with Southeast stakeholders and private investors/trade organizations, manufacturers, traders, among others.

The meeting, which was held in Imo State, was in preparation for his scheduled presidential campaign in the State in the coming days.

In his address, Governor Hope Uzodimma commended His Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the face-to-face interaction with southeast entrepreneurs and private business men and women.

While reiterating that Imo State is APC compliant, the Governor reassured the presidential flag bearer and all present that Imo is at the forefront to ensure victory of the party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing leaders of the private sector and traders associations, Tinubu promised Southeast massive development if elected president in the forthcoming election.

He said based on his experiences and the lessons learnt, he understands the challenges traders, business owners and people of the South-East are going through.

The TownHall meeting was attended among others by APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the party’s Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kashim Shettima, Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi who is the Coordinator for South, House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Hon. Idris Wase.

Others present were the APC Deputy National Chairman, South, Barrister Emma Enekwu, Deputy National Chairman, North, Senator Abubakar Kyari and some members of the National Working Committee for the party.