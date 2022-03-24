Diamond Platnumz Is Not An Ex I Hate – Babymama

Zari Hassan, baby mama of Diamond Platnumz has come out to give an insight into her current relationship with the Tanzanian music star. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she has a very good relationship with Diamond and they have never been bitter exes since their separation.

Zari added that even if she’ll have no issues with both of them sleeping on the same bed again, they’ll never be any intimacy between them.

His words, “He and I have a good relationship. Diamond and I can share a bed, but there will be no touching.”

WOW.