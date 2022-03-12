Matip’s Award Was Worthy Of Massive Celebration – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that Joel Matip’s February Player of the Month Award was celebrated like a cup win in training. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he confirmed the great news when Thiago Alcantara announced it in their WhatsApp group, and the general celebration was intense.

Klopp added that it really made sense to give Matip the award because he had a phenomenal month.

His words, “Before training [on Thursday], we had a meeting and not everybody knew it then. I only saw when Thiago Alcantara put a picture in the group,”

“I saw it there that he had the trophy in his hands, so I asked, ‘Is it really true that Joel [won POTM]?’ It was similar to the celebrations after the Carabao Cup, to be honest. It was really cool.”

“Joel is a very, very famous figure in the group, in the team. He obviously gets not a lot of headlines and I have said a couple of times, I am not too much into individual prizes for football players, but I understand it a little bit. But if somebody should have won it then I think it really makes sense that for once it is Joel. It is really cool.”

“Yes, he definitely is. I don’t like to say it usually, but he definitely is. Believe me, if there is one person on this planet who couldn’t care less if we all underrate him, it is Joel Matip.”

“He doesn’t even realise it, probably, he is just happy to be with these boys and playing football.”

“He is a really smart person but not in these kinds of things where he thinks, ‘My God, I should have a different status’ or whatever. Not at all, that’s why everyone was so happy that he got it.”