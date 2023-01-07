Didier Deschamps Pens New Contract As France Manager

France manager, Didier Deschamps has extended his contract with the national team until 2026. He recently extended his contract with the World Cup runners-up by two years despite many believing he would step away from the role following the tournament in Qatar.

In his five major tournaments with the men’s national team they have reached three finals, winning the World Cup in 2018.

France became the first nation since Brazil in 2002 to get to consecutive finals after they made it to the showpiece in Qatar. Deschamps’ new contract will take him to 14 years in the role.

