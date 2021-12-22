Dier Is Not The Finished Article Yet – Conte

Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte has come out to say that Eric Dier can be one of the best CBs in world football. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if the England international is not the finished article yet, he definitely has huge potential to be among the best in the business soon.

Conte added that Dier just needs to keep working hard while improving and understanding the movement with the defensive line.

His words, “Eric Dier can become one of the best players in the world in that position.”

“For sure he needs to work and continue to improve and understand the movement with the defensive line.”

“He has to lead more, because in that position you have to speak a lot because you have to stay in the middle, at the back where you can see everything.”

“He has a great space for improvement but we are talking about a really good player, strong physically with a good personality and good technically because he was a midfielder.”

“This role is perfect for him. He has to continue this way because he can become one of the best central defenders.”