Dino Melaye joins Kogi guber race after Atiku’s presidential election loss

Senator Dino Melaye, who represented the Kogi West Senatorial District, during the 8th National Assembly, has indicated an interest in the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State.

The former lawmaker made this known in a campaign poster captioned “no more stealing and killings”, tweeted on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

InfoStride News reports that the move came barely a month after Atiku Abubakar was defeated in the presidential election.

Melaye was one of the spokespersons for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Campaign Council, PCC, during Atiku’s campaign.

Atiku of the PDP was, however, defeated by the current president-elect, Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

InfoStride News also recalls that Dino had, in May 2022, battled for the senatorial ticket under PDP but lost to Hon. T.J Yusuf.