    Login
    Subscribe

    Dino Melaye joins Kogi guber race after Atiku’s presidential election loss

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Senator Dino Melaye, who represented the Kogi West Senatorial District, during the 8th National Assembly, has indicated an interest in the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State.

    Senator Dino Melaye
    Dino Melaye

    The former lawmaker made this known in a campaign poster captioned “no more stealing and killings”, tweeted on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

    InfoStride News reports that the move came barely a month after Atiku Abubakar was defeated in the presidential election.

    Melaye was one of the spokespersons for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Campaign Council, PCC, during Atiku’s campaign.

    Atiku of the PDP was, however, defeated by the current president-elect, Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

    See also  OPC Dismisses Purported Expulsion Of Fasehun, Passes Vote-Of-Confidence On His Leadership

    InfoStride News also recalls that Dino had, in May 2022, battled for the senatorial ticket under PDP but lost to Hon. T.J Yusuf.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply