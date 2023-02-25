Ogun: Adebutu votes, queries reason behind Abiodun’s visit to his polling

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has voted in Wesley Primary School, Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of the State.

Adebutu while addressing newsmen said the election has been peaceful so far.

However, the PDP candidate was not pleased that Governor Dapo Abiodun visited his (Adebutu’s) polling unit after he had voted at a different polling unit.

Adebutu asked why will Abiodun be “gallivanting around” after he had voted.

He described the act as being against the law of the land.

Adebutu expressed confidence that the PDP will win the election, asking the masses to remain resolute.