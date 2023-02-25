    Login
    Subscribe

    Ogun: Adebutu votes, queries reason behind Abiodun’s visit to his polling

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has voted in Wesley Primary School, Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of the State.

    Hon (Dr) Oladipupo Adebutu
    Hon (Dr) Oladipupo Adebutu

    Adebutu while addressing newsmen said the election has been peaceful so far.

    However, the PDP candidate was not pleased that Governor Dapo Abiodun visited his (Adebutu’s) polling unit after he had voted at a different polling unit.

    Adebutu asked why will Abiodun be “gallivanting around” after he had voted.

    He described the act as being against the law of the land.

    Adebutu expressed confidence that the PDP will win the election, asking the masses to remain resolute.

    See also  PDP Will Produce Performing Governor For Ogun, Says Adebutu

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply