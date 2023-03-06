Disgraceful MUFC Defeats Should Not Happen – De Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea has come out to admit that results such as the club’s 7-0 loss at Liverpool shouldn’t happen. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he knows a social media message will not sit well after such a defeat, he had to do it because the players have a responsibility to represent the badge in the best possible way.

He added that there are still lots of opportunities ahead for the players to right the present wrong.

His words, “I know this message don’t sit well on such a day. This was a disastrous moment for us and these results shouldn’t happen, especially with the journey we are all on. We have a duty to this club, a responsibility to represent the badge but we have many opportunities to look ahead, many games coming fast and we have to lock our focus on these.”