Disunity, youth restiveness robbed Taraba of development – PRP guber aspirant, Wasa

The alleged refusal of the people of Taraba State to put aside their differences and come together to catapult the state to enviable heights has been identified as the major reason for its underdevelopment.

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Josiah Wukari Wasa, who made the observation on Wednesday during an interface with newsmen in Jalingo, also identified the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as a major organ that has brought setbacks to the state.

Wondering why the state has been lagging behind despite the monthly Federal allocation, he said, “the disunity among the people of the state, inflicted by the PDP-led government, has taken Taraba behind the global contention for development in the cycle of other states in the country.”

The candidate, who was of the view that the ruling PDP has dragged the state several miles backwards, said “Taraba is behind in every aspect of development”.

“The PDP-led government in the state has taken Taraba behind the global contention for development in the cycle of other states in the country, all hands, must be on deck to wrestle power from the PDP come this year’s general polls”.

Citing the mirages of problems bedevilling the state to include insecurity, hunger, unemployment, and youth restiveness, he said, had the PDP administration judiciously made use of the abundant human and natural resources spread across the length and breadth of the state, Taraba, would be competing with states like Lagos, Kano Rivers in terms of development.

He said for the much-desired growth to be achieved, the people must put aside their religious and tribal differences and queue behind leaders that will not divide them along religious and tribal lines.

The candidate who opined that the PRP has the capacity to liberate the people from the dungeon of slavery and poverty urged the electorates not to waste or sell their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for peanuts.