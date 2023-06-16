Don Brymo Did Not Die On Set – AGN

The Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN has come out to say that it has began preliminary investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of veteran actor, Don Brymo Uchegbu. This was recently revealed in a statement signed by its President, Emeka Rollas, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, preliminary investigation showed he did not die on any movie set like some have claimed, and his demise is further proof that Nollywood members should sign up for the AGN health management (HMO) plans to help put their health in check constantly.

Emeka added that he and the entire members of the Guild are saddened by this tragic development of a death that could have been possibly avoided.

His words, “The Actors Guild of Nigeria was thrown into another state of grief following the sudden demise of Don Brymo who was reported to have slumped on a film set in Rivers State and later passed on. This tragic death came as a rude shock and has thrown the entire Guild into another grieving moment as we mourn his death. I have taken reports from all the actors on the set with him and found out that he didn’t collapse on set as widely speculated.

While I commiserate with his immediate family, we have commenced preliminary investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, especially from the hospital where he was rushed to.

This has also proven further credence to our incessant clarion calls on members to sign up for the AGN health management (HMO) plans to help put their health in check constantly.

I and the entire members of the Guild are saddened by this tragic development of a death that could have been possibly avoided if urgent intervention was provided. May Don Brymo’s soul rest in peace and may God comfort all of us left behind to mourn him. We shall keep members abreast with the latest information and updates from the family.”