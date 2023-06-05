    Login
    Donald Trump Is A User – Stephanie Grisham

    Donald Trump lashing out at Kayleigh McEnany came as no surprise to me, Stephanie Grisham has said. Grisham who served as White House press secretary in 2019 recently revealed that Trump’s Truth Social rant dubbing her successor Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany is his character.

    According to her, such a move is something she will always expect from Trump because he is known to use people until they are no longer useful to him.

    Stephanie added that Trump is the type to care about using you until you dare to say something that could possibly be construed against him.

    Her words, “This is what he does.”

    “He uses you until there is no use for you anymore, or until you dare to say something that could possibly be construed against him.”

    “It didn’t surprise me.”

    “You know this is going to happen to you eventually. When he has no use for you, you’re going to be gone.”

    WOW.

