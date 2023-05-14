Lupita Nyong’o Flaunts Her New Bald Look

Popular Hollywood actress, Lupita Nyong’o has a new look. She recently jumped on Instagram to flaunt her new bald head, and fans have been reacting.
Lupita wrote, “Happy without hair! (Application for the Dora Milaje submitted! 🙅🏿♀️)”
Check her out,
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate