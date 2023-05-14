    Login
    Lupita Nyong’o Flaunts Her New Bald Look

    Celebrity News

    Popular Hollywood actress, Lupita Nyong’o has a new look. She recently jumped on Instagram to flaunt her new bald head, and fans have been reacting.

    Lupita wrote, “Happy without hair! (Application for the Dora Milaje submitted! 🙅🏿‍♀️)”

    Check her out,

    Lupita Nyong’o
    

    WOW.

