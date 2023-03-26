    Login
    Donald Trump’s Fans Sound Dumber Than Him – Stormy Daniels

    Popular porn star, Stormy Daniels has come out to say that she will dance down the street if Donald Trump goes to jail over a 2016 hush money payment that his ex-personal lawyer made to her. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    A Trump fan wrote, “A disgusting degenerate prostitute accepts money to Frame an innocent man!. Good luck walking down the streets after this! @realDonaldTrump is our #POTUS and will be selected by a landslide in 2024!”

    Stromy replied, “Sooo … tiny paid me to frame himself?”

    “You sound even dumber than he does during his illiterate ramblings.”

    “And I won’t walk, I’ll dance down the street when he is ‘selected’ to go to jail.”

