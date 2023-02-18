Don’t Ask Me Questions About Anthony Joshua – Tyson Fury

WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has come out to say that he will not give Anthony Joshua a second chance to fight him. This is coming after the British-Nigerian boxer failed to meet his two deadlines last November for a December fight, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he won’t accept a second round of negotiations with Joshua because he has moved on permanently, and there is no business that will bring them together in the nearest future.

Fury added that he is not even interested in answering questions about Anthony Joshua.

His words, “Not interested in any Joshua questions. Zero. In my eyes, the man is dead.”

“There’s no business between me and him. Complete. From 2017 to, however long ago, 2022, trying to put up a fight. So it’s not happening.”

WOW.