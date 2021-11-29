    Login
    Don't Call People Out On Social Media When You Can Call Their Phone – Basketmouth

    Popular comedian, Basketmouth has come out to say that calling people out on social media doesn’t make sense. He recently revealed this via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    According to Basketmouth, it is absolutely lame and disrespectful to call people out on social media, especially when you have their phone numbers.

    InfoStride News