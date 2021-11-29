Don’t Call People Out On Social Media When You Can Call Their Phone – Basketmouth

Popular comedian, Basketmouth has come out to say that calling people out on social media doesn’t make sense. He recently revealed this via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.
According to Basketmouth, it is absolutely lame and disrespectful to call people out on social media, especially when you have their phone numbers.
His words,
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate