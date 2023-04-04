Don’t Compare Donald Trump And Tupac Shakur – Sister

2Pac‘s sister has come out to blast Donald Trump’s attorney for comparing the former US president to the late legendary rapper. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to Set Shakur, Alina Habba’s comments about Trump’s legal trouble boosting his poll numbers just like Pac’s record sales went up following his bid was nothing short of blasphemous.

Set added that her brother was measured by his integrity, his principles, personal and collective responsibility, and he actually took accountability during his 1994 sexual abuse trial, unlike Trump.

WOW.