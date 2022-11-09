Don’t Cry When The Man You Cheated With Cheats On You – Alex Unusual

Ex-reality TV star, Alex Unusual has jumped on social media to ridicule former side chics to married men who are now complaining that their husbands are cheating on them. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, such women who slept with married men in their prime shouldn’t be in a dilemma because their husbands are now sleeping with everything in skirts.

Her words, “You slept with someone’s husband now someone is sleeping with your own and you are crying.”

WOW.