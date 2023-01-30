Don’t Expect Any Signings After Gakpo – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that there will be no late movement at the club in the January transfer window. This is coming despite the Reds’ ongoing struggles for consistency, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not see anything substantial happening till the January window closes, and the club will most likely sign no one after Gakpo.

He added that there are no plans to spend again in the middle of what has been a frustrating campaign.

His words, “No, no, nothing will happen in this transfer window. That’s it, all good.”