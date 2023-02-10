    Login
    Don’t Expect Me To Endorse A Presidential Candidate For You – 2baba

    Popular singer, 2baba has come out to blast those attacking him and other celebrities who have not endorsed any presidential candidate. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, the electorates must know that they do not need celebrities to choose a candidate for them, as they are old enough to choose for themselves.

    He added that the election is not only about the presidency, and Nigerians should also focus on the grassroot, specifically the governorship and local government elections.

