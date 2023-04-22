Don’t give room for cabals, reward our efforts – Support group tells Tinubu

The G36 Supporting Groups, a body of support groups for Sen. Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition, has urged the President-elect not to give room for cabals in his administration.

The Chairman of the group, Dr Samson Bilesanmi, who spoke at a news conference on Thursday in Lagos, also urged Tinubu to reward all the support groups who laboured to bring his ambition to fruition.

“It is not possible that a president fulfills all promises but we enjoin our President -elect, Tinubu, to ensure that 75 per cent of promises to Nigerians are delivered.

“We want to counsel our President -elect not to allow cabals to be at any corner and be dictating to him.

“All decisions should come from the Almighty God and good reasoning with people of good will.

“Our President-elect should not give room to any cabal, otherwise he will make some silly mistakes,” Bilesanmi, also the National President, Nigerian Earnestly Ask4 Asiwaju Tinubu ‘ 23, said.

According to him, the support groups have qualified and competent experts and technocrats that can deliver good governance to Nigerians, in all the over 1,000 federal parastatals, agencies or boards.

The chairman added: “Tinubu can put us into these boards as compensation and we must perform well.

“A committee to be appointed which shall collate all the national coordinators or president of the supporting groups and submit it to your table through the office of your incoming executive vice president as well.”

Bilesanmi urged the President-elect to consider Prof. Segun Ajibola, former President, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, for the position of the Governor of the CBN, to rescue the economy fast.

He said: “The CBN governorship should be brought back to the South-West, because the position was occupied by a Yoruba man since 19 years ago, after Mr Ola Vincent, and since then, it is has been South-East, North or South-South region.

“The group has even studied those from the South-West that are eyeing for this position and we can see one Prof. Segun Ajibola (Professor of Economics), who has worked in the banking industry in Nigeria with various accolades.

“He is an economist, a lawyer and a banker, he was a principal manager in 2004 when your excellency was the governor, and till now, he is still working in the bank industry and as associate professor in many universities in our country.”

Meanwhile, Bilesanmi, also Director-General, the Babatunde Fashola Fans Club of Nigeria, urged old politicians who had been in the corridor of power for years to give room for younger one to rise in the new administration.

While commending Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing for allegedly turning down calls to become the Chief of Staff to the President-elect, Bilesanmi urged other old politicians to follow suit.

He commended all national presidents or director-general of various support groups for spending out time, treasure and talent for the success of APC at the last general elections.

Bilesanmi also appreciated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting free and fair election.