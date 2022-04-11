Don’t Lose Your Life Because Of Marriage – Pastor Paul Enenche

Popular clergyman, Pastor Paul Enenche has come out to say that no one should ever have to die because of marriage. He recently had his say while speaking to his congregation, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, even if divorce is not allowed under any condition, he still believes that it is better to be alive and unmarried than to die because of marriage.

Paul added that instead of a man killing a woman who he is not in love with anymore, he should just hand her back to her father.

His words, ”My counsel to anybody. If you don’t love anybody’s daughter, instead of killing them, hand them back to their father. Divorce is not allowed under any condition but this is what I believe. It is better to be alive and there is no marriage than for you to die because of marriage. A killer marriage is a nonsense marriage. I am not talking of physical killing. There are people who can finish their wife or husband emotionally, psychologically, mentally. This woman is a shadow of her life.”

