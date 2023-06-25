Don’t repeat Buhari’s injustice, release Nnamdi Kanu – Lawyer Ejimakor to Tinubu

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Sunday urged President Bola Tinubu to undo the injustice of his predecessor, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ejimakor said Tinubu should undo Buhari’s injustice by releasing Kanu.

He pointed out that the constitution has empowered the president to stop any criminal trial.

Tweeting, Ejimakor said Tinubu does not have to wait for the Supreme Court to release the IPOB leader.

According to Ejimakor: “Under the Constitution, the AGF (in practice: the President) has the power to stop any criminal trial.

“So, President Tinubu doesn’t have to wait for the Supreme Court to undo the grave injustice (rendition) done by his predecessor by releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu @officialABAT.”

Kanu has been locked up since he was arrested and repatriated two years ago from Kenya.

The IPOB leader was picked up over his agitation for the actualization of Biafra.

Despite courts ordering his release, the Nigerian Government has refused to set him free.