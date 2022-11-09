Qatar Ambassador’s Comments About Homos*xuality Was Oppressive – Goretzka

Germany midfielder, Leon Goretzka has come out to criticize the comments made by a Qatar World Cup ambassador about homos*xuality. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes the comments from the ambassador were very oppressive, and it is clear that he is a man from another millennium.

Leon added that he is actually speechless that an ambassador can make such a statement.

His words, “It’s very oppressive. This is an image of a man that comes from another millennium.”

“It leaves you speechless that something like this can be said by a World Cup ambassador shortly before a World Cup.”

The ambassador had said, “[Homosexuality] is haram. You know what haram [forbidden] means?”

“I am not a strict Muslim but why is it haram? Because it is damage in the mind.”