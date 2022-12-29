Don’t Tell Me Bolanle Raheem’s Death Was Avoidable – Bolanle Olukanni

Popular media personality, Bolanle Olukanni has called out the Lagos State Police PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin for his choice of words while reacting to the fatal shooting of Bolanle Raheem by a police officer. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

Benjamin had shared, “Unfortunate and avoidable incident that was.”

Reacting, Bolanle wrote, unfortunate and avoidable are words you use when reacting to something minor like missing an appointment, not when an innocent mother is killed by a police officer in the presence of her husband and child.

She added that Hundeyin’s choice of words shows how indifferent he is to what is actually happening.

Her words, “If the person who is the public relations officer cannot even pretend to actually be concerned, because anybody that knows vocabulary and knows English and is a public relations person will know that using words like ‘unavoidable’ and ‘unfortunate’ are not words to use to describe the killing of someone.”

“In general, if you look through his tweets, there’s this lack of the whole system, the whole Nigerian police force system is rotten.”

WOW.