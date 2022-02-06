Don’t Turn Yourself Into A S*x Toy Just To Keep A Man – Charly Boy

Popular celebrity, Charly Boy has come out to blast women who complain about men leaving them over their refusal to have s*x. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the earlier women focus on supporting men financially, mentally and physically, the better for them in their relationship.

Charly Boy added that it is a shame to see girls turn themselves into s*x toys just to keep a man because they have no other value.

His words, “A lot of girls complain that guys walk away from them simply because they refused giving them Sex. Some have even turned into Sex toys just to keep their man.

Let me be very open here…….

Sex might not be the reason these guys walk away

Remove sex from a relationship and see that most girls don’t have anything else to offer their man

Aside Sex, what do you have to offer to a man

Can you Support him Physically/Financially.

How about Mentally.”

All you do is Demand Money for Bags, Shoes, phones, Clothes, and Outings. Making him spend unnecessarily. What are you even bringing to the table

Have you ever sat him down and helped him plan about his future

Try to be a Woman that a man will always regret losing for the rest of his Life.

Be that woman that your man can never afford to lose to another man

Build your man to your Taste and stop looking for a ready made husband when you are not a ready made Wife…

Thank you.”