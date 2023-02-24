Don’t use MC Oluomo to distribute Lagos election materials – Court tells INEC

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to seek other options outside Musiliu Akinsanya, popular as MC Oluomo, to distribute 2023 election materials in Lagos State.

InfoStride News reports this on Friday in the judgment of Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke in a suit filed by Labour Party, its governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Favour and four others.

The court had on Monday okayed an interim order on the issue before adjourning to hear the substantive case.

A hearing in the substantive case came up on Wednesday, after which the court adjourned for its judgment until Friday (today).

Meanwhile, the latest judgement by the court on Friday restrained INEC from dealing with MC Oluomo regarding the distribution of electoral materials in Lagos

The order of perpetual injunction restrains “INEC and/or their privies or any persons acting under their directions from contracting, partnering or appointing Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, Lagos State Parks Management Committee or any of its members and/or drivers to distribute 2023 election materials and personnel in Lagos State.”