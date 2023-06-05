Don’t use your office for personal vendetta – PRP warns Kano Governor, Abba

The People’s Redemption Party, PRP, has advised Kano State, Governor Abba Kabir not to use his office for personal vendetta but for the best interest of the state.

This was contained in a press statement signed by members of the 2023 Kano PRP candidate forum issued to the media.

They warned the Governor against injustice, prioritizing any individual, group, or political party’s interest above the collective interest of the state.

“Election is the only legal and acceptable way of producing leaders under democracy in Nigeria, there must be a winner and a loser.

“We are calling on the new government to put the collective interest of the state above any individual, fraternity interest or parochial sentiment.

“Revitalize our decaying education sector, improve public healthcare service delivery, come up with policies and programs that will enhance agriculture, commerce and industries, job creation and poverty eradication,” they stated.

The party however congratulated the governor and all other candidates who won election under various political parties.