D’Prince Keeps Feeding Ruger Hate Against Wizkid And Tiwa Savage – Uyi Godson

Uyi Godson, an associate of popular singer, Wizkid has come out to blast D’Prince for allegedly hating on Wizkid and Tiwa Savage. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is fed up with D’Prince beefing both singers secretly, and he can only advise him to end the needless feud in 2023.

He added that the singer should stop badmouthing both legends of the game to his artist every chance he gets.

His words, “@dprincemavin hating on wiz and Tiwa has to stop in 2023 when you are sober I will expose YOU and stop feeding ur artist with hating mentality.”

“This crack you guys are taking will ruin your life before you even know it @dprincemavin you are cancelled.”

WOW.