Drake Blatantly Sampled My Song Without Permission – Obrafour

Canadian rapper, Drake is currently being sued for $10 million by a Ghanaian rapper, Obrafour. The lyricist recently claimed that he sampled one of his songs in the 2022 track, Calling My Name, without permission, and fans have been reacting.

According to his lawyer, Drake used an unpermitted sample from his client’s 2003 single, Ohene remix, and it is a blatant rip that will not be overlooked.

He added that the woman who cleared the rights for Drake never got permission from Obrafour before using the sound.

His words, “It’s such a blatant rip and sample from our client’s song. More so, we have as part of the complaint the emails from the woman that clears rights for Drake, reaching out to our client via email and not waiting for him to get the permission.”

“Then Drake dropped the sort of secret album, if you will, without getting the right clearances owned by my client.”

WOW.